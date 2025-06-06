Sheriff says mass shooting at grad ceremony thwarted; Suspect wanted

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said one person has been arrested for allegedly planning a mass shooting at a high school graduation in Pontiac. Officials are also looking for a second suspect in the case.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said at a press conference on Friday that deputies were called out to a fight happening at the Arts and Technology Academy of Pontiac graduation ceremony on the property of United Wholesale Mortgage on the evening June 3.

WATCH: Oakland County sheriff speaks on arrest in alleged mass shooting plot at graduation ceremony

Oakland County sheriff speaks on arrest in alleged mass shooting plot at high school graduation

Once there, Bouchard said deputies worked with the UWM security team to figure out who the individuals were accused in the fight. While they were on property, officials say someone approached them to alert them of a post on Snapchat threatening to shoot up the graduation ceremony. Bouchard said that deputies, in partnership with the security team, began digging deeper and found that the individuals accused of being involved in the fight had also allegedly been seen putting packages under vehicles before leaving the scene.

When officials recovered the packages, they said they found fully loaded weapons with high-capacity magazines. Bouchard on Friday praised the work of the deputies and security team on scene.

WXYZ

"They went deeper and found these weapons and found what really was undercurrent going on," said Bouchard.

He also praised the individual for coming forward about the Snapchat threat.

"Share information, if you see something, say something," he said.

One of the suspects was later arrested. The sheriff's office said they are still looking for another suspect they have identified as 20-year-old Jamarion Jaryante Hardiman.

WXYZ

They urge anyone who sees the suspect not to approach and call 911. He said both suspects have criminal justice involvement in the past.