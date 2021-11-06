Watch
Oakland County launches mitigation program for invasive moth

Julie Dunmire
Gypsy moth
Posted at 5:45 PM, Nov 06, 2021
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Oakland County wants to slow and mitigate the spread of invasive moths, as caterpillars can denude entire forests of leaves.

The county’s Moth Suppression Program is aimed at Lymantria dispar, which is the scientific name for gypsy moths.

The county says the program will provide grants to cities, villages and townships. Funding will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, and municipalities are required to participate in training before applying for the grants.

Trainings on egg mass surveying are scheduled Tuesday in Rochester Hills and Nov. 17 in Oxford.

