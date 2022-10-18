Norton Shores man sentenced to 30 years in prison for selling counterfeit sports cards and packs

LANSING, Mich. — A Norton Shores man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for selling counterfeit sports cards and packs. He is 57-year-old Bryan Kennert.

According to the Department of Justice, Kennert sold $43,354.94 of antique baseball card packs to a couple, which he represented as original and unopened. The couple first met Kennert after visiting an antique store in Muskegon, where they saw packs of baseball cards that were listed for sale as original and unopened.

The couple then researched the packs and determined that the price was a bargain. From April-October 2019, they met with Kennert eight times to purchase packs. However, when they went to have the packs of cards authenticated and checked for condition, they learned that the packs were resealed and nearly worthless.

Federal agents then executed a search warrant at Kennert’s home. During the search, fake cards that would have been worth $7.3 million were found. They also found supplies to make fake card packs.

Department of Justice Counterfeit sports cards

During an interview with agents, Kennert admitted to making around $100,000 a year selling fake cards and packs. He has engaged in schemes to sell fake sports cards and packs for at least 30 years.

“Kennert exploited unsuspecting victims for 30 years,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “Consumers should have confidence that the products they buy are the real thing. My office will continue its hard work to root out consumer fraud.”

“I commend the hard work of our HSI Grand Rapids special agents in pursuing this case and bringing this fraudster to justice,” said HSI Detroit Special Agent in Charge Angie Salazar. “We will continue to dismantle these schemes, wherever we find them, to protect hard-working Americans. We encourage all members of our community to remain vigilant and scrutinize deals that seem too good to be true.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube