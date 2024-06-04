Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Northern MI man sentenced for vandalizing synagogue with hate symbols

department of justice DOJ
Jose Luis Magana/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
department of justice DOJ
Posted at 3:36 PM, Jun 04, 2024

MARQUETTE, Mich. — A Northern Michigan man was sentenced for hate crimes against Black and Jewish people.

Nathan Weeden, 23, was indicted last year for vandalizing Temple Jacob in September 2019 with swastikas and symbols connected to “The Base,” a known white supremacist group, court documents explained.

Weeden was charged with one count of damage to religious property and one count of conspiracy against rights. He was convicted in January, federal attorneys say.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan (DOJ) announced Tuesday Weeden will spend 26 months in prison.

“Today’s sentencing sends a strong message that hate will not be tolerated,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “No one should be the target of hate because of their race, ethnicity, religion, or any other status. When hateful words become hateful acts, my office will use every tool we have to protect the public and secure justice like we did in this case.”

Weeden’s co-conspirators, Richard Tobin from New Jersey and Yousef Barasneh from Wisconsin, were also convicted, according to the DOJ.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book