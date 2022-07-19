Watch Now
Niles Township man arrested on drugs and firearms charges

Posted at 4:36 PM, Jul 19, 2022
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — 24-year-old Brock Moore was arrested on felony drugs and firearms charges after a search of a residence on Leisure Lane in Niles Township.

According to the Southwest Enforcement Team, the team’s detectives, Michigan State Police, and Niles Post Troopers executed a search warrant on July 14 at the residence. During the search, the suspected crystal methamphetamine, oxycontin, and clonazepam pills were found. A rifle and other evidence of drug trafficking were also taken during the search.

After being arrested, Moore was lodged at the Berrien County jail.

