White Cloud teacher in prison for sexually assaulting student prompts federal lawsuit against district

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — The family of a teenage boy with special needs has filed a federal lawsuit against the White Cloud Public School District and a former special education teacher, alleging their son suffered severe sexual abuse on and off campus.

The lawsuit, submitted to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan, outlines a disturbing alleged pattern of behavior the boy’s family says took place from 2022 to 2024.

According to the complaint, George Lambright is accused of “harassing, coercing, manipulating, and sexually assaulting” a minor child with a “cognitive learning disability” during school hours and on school property.

They accuse other district staffers of being aware of the inappropriate and illegal conduct while it was happening.

George Edward Lambright, 62, was criminally charged earlier this year in the case, eventually pleading no contest to one count of criminal sexual conduct (third degree) involving a student.

In June, he was sentenced to serve anywhere between 32 months and 15 years in prison.

“Obviously, the family's devastated beyond belief,” Kara Weisman, an attorney for the victim’s family, told FOX 17 Tuesday. “George Lambright took advantage of his position of trust that he was given as an educator.”

The lawsuit claims that the abuse could have been prevented had the school district and its administrators properly supervised Lambright and acted on multiple complaints regarding his inappropriate conduct.

Court documents claim Lambright was allowed by administrators to have “unsupervised private ‘lunches’ in the classroom (wherein he would sexually abuse Plaintiff’s minor, __), use his vehicle to drive __ off school premises during school hours to get ‘snacks,’ smoke marijuana, and to ‘meet’ with students, like __, privately, at his home or campground after school hours, all without any supervision or documented plan, curriculum, or legitimate purpose.”

The suit claims administrators were aware that Lambright “had been kissing __ during class hours and in front of other students.”

Lambright is accused of taking the boy to a cannabis dispensary in the Big Rapids area and providing the minor with THC edibles and items to smoke.

The documents say the teenager was “manipulated” by the former teacher to believe he was his “best friend” and his “grandpa.”

Lambright is also accused of taking the teenager to Sandy Beach Campground to sexually assault him.

In the suit, a meeting between Lambright and White Cloud Schools Superintendent Ed Canning is described in which the former teacher allegedly asked his boss if he “should be spending less time” with the teenage boy in question.

The documents that the superintendent told Lambright, “You’re a grown man and can make that determination yourself.”

Superintendent Canning told FOX 17 in a statement Tuesday, “Once White Cloud Public Schools was informed of the allegations of Mr. Lambright, he was immediately placed on administrative leave on September 26, 2023.”

“Mr. Lambright was not allowed on school property and relieved of all school duties while he was on administrative leave.”

Canning says the district has been cooperating with state police since it came to his attention.

He says that Lambright resigned from his position in February 2024, before he was criminally charged.

“I will not comment on any continuing legal matters involving this case at this time as all information has been referred to legal counsel,” Canning said. “I am confident in the district’s prompt actions upon learning of this situation and immediate actions that were taken.”

The lawsuit names several defendants, including Lambright, Superintendent Ed Canning, and other school officials, asserting that they acted with "deliberate indifference" to the safety and well-being of students.

“Defendants and other DISTRICT employees knew and/or recklessly ignored obvious signs, red flags, and evidence of sexual abuse and/or highly inappropriate conduct by Defendant LAMBRIGHT,” the lawsuit reads.

“At a minimum, Defendants and other DISTRICT employees were on notice of Defendant LAMBRIGHT’s sexual abuse and/or the high risk of abuse he posed to Plaintiff’s Minor __ by having authorized dangerous conditions that allowed for Defendant LAMBRIGHT’S prolonged pattern of sexual abuse.”

Kara Weisman, attorney for the victim’s family, worries there could be more victims out there.

“I would just ask if there's anyone else in the community that has information about this particular teacher, or any other circumstances regarding abuse in the White Cloud Public School System, to please speak out.”

