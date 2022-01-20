White Cloud resident dies in Newaygo County crash

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A White Cloud resident is dead following a crash in Newaygo County Thursday morning.

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened near 104th Street on Mason Drive.

We’re told the crash involved two vehicles, resulting in the death of a 31-year-old White Cloud resident.

Deputies say a 42-year-old Sparta man was taken to Spectrum Health Grand Rapids to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash. The extent of those injuries was not disclosed.

The crash remains under investigation.

