Truck hits the Stream building in Newaygo, driver had medical emergency

NEWAYGO, Mich. — One of the biggest buildings in downtown Newaygo was hit by a truck after the driver suffered a medical emergency.

The crash happened Friday morning at the Stream building on State Road. The driver had a medical episode while behind the wheel, according to Newaygo police. The truck took out a pillar near the front entrance before hitting the wall.

A structural engineer called to the scene says the building did not have any structural damage and it safe to use.

The Stream is a center that provides space for remote workers plus rooms for private and public meetings.

The police department says tonight's Christmas Walk will continue as planned, though the area around the damaged part of the building will be roped off to protect people attending the walk from any falling debris.

