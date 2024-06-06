Troopers seek missing endangered woman out of Newaygo County

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — Troopers request the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman from Newaygo County.

Hallie Shaye-Marie Harvison, 22, was last seen near the intersection of North and Washington streets in White Cloud, according to Michigan State Police (MSP). She is considered endangered at this time.

Hallie is described as white with blue eyes and black or multicolored hair. She is 5’1” tall and weighs 145 pounds.

MSP says Hallie was last known to be wearing a black spaghetti-strap crop top, black high-top Converse shoes and short shorts. We’re told her hair was rolled up into “space buns.”

Those with knowledge of Hallie’s whereabouts are urged to call 911 or 231-689-1696.

