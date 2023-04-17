Threat made to Newaygo Public Schools; police investigating

NEWAYGO, Mich. — Newaygo Public Schools got the greenlight to hold classes on Monday after a threat was discovered Friday.

According to Superintendent Jeff Wright, someone called an NPS staff member on Friday evening, making a threat towards the school district.

Police were quickly alerted. The Newaygo Police Department began looking into the threat and collecting evidence, and Superintendent Wright said the Holland Township Police Department and the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office also became involved in the response.

Based on evidence found in the investigation and conversations with the Newaygo Police Chief and the School Resource Officer, the district decided to hold classes on Monday.

In a letter posted to the district's Facebook page, Wright called the investigation "thorough."

"I am thankful for the partnership that we have with our local law enforcement, their help in this situation and in others that we have faced over the last few years has been invaluable to the Newaygo Public Schools," he wrote on Sunday.

Wright also acknowledged that communications like these are "stress-inducing" but that "keeping our students and staff safe is a top priority for our district."

Read the full statement below:

Dear Newaygo Community,



Friday evening a staff member received a phone call from a person who made a threat toward the school district.



The Newaygo Police Department was contacted and they started an investigation into the nature of the call. Once some evidence was collected, the Holland City Police Department and the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office also became involved in the investigation.



I have been in conversation with Chief Georgia Andrus of the Newaygo Police Department and School Resource Officer Mitch Rood. These law enforcement agencies conducted a thorough investigation and based on the evidence uncovered during the investigation, we have determined that we will have school tomorrow, Monday April 17th.



I am thankful for the partnership that we have with our local law enforcement, their help in this situation and in others that we have faced over the last few years has been invaluable to the Newaygo Public Schools.



I understand that this is a stress inducing message. And, I wish that we didn't have to face these situations in public education. Keeping our students and staff safe is a top priority for our district.



Hang in there, and Onward, Lions!



Superintendent Jeff Wright

