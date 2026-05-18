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Teen passenger killed in Newaygo Co. motorcycle crash

Newaygo Co deadly motorcycle crash
WXMI
Newaygo Co deadly motorcycle crash
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MERRILL TWP., Mich. — The Newaygo County Sheriff's Office says a 16-year-old was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday morning.

It happened shortly before noon on Woodbridge Dr. near 8 Mile Rd. in Merrill Twp.

Investigators say the Fremont teen was a passenger on the bike. The sheriff's office reports the 38-year-old man driving was seriously injured and airlifted to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Fremont Public Schools released a letter to parents which was also shared on Facebook, mourning the loss of a Fremont High School student. They say grief support services will be offered to students and staff.

Fremont Public Schools letter

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