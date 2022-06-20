Suspicious item found near Newaygo City Hall, area now clear

NEWAYGO, Mich. — A suspicious item was found outside the Newaygo City Hall this afternoon. Undersheriff Chad Palmiter described the item as a homemade device that looked like a pipe bomb, covered with duct tape and including a wick.

Police say that a person found the item while walking along the sidewalk. The person then placed the item in a bucket and drove it to the police department.

Said Undersheriff Palmiter, police saw the item and called the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad, which worked to investigate and dispose of the item.

Citizens were advised to avoid the area around the City Hall this afternoon, but police say that the area is now cleared and accessible.

The Newaygo Sheriff's Department will continue to investigate the item.

The Newaygo Sheriff's Department also reminds citizens not to transport or handle suspicious items themselves. People should leave any suspicious item where it was found and call 911, letting authorities come to the original location and take over from there.