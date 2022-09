FREMONT, Mich. — Fremont Public Schools announced the middle school was evacuated after a 'vague threat' was found.

From their Facebook page we know all students are safe and law enforcement is sweeping the building.

The post was made sometime after 10:30 a.m., but it's not known when the threat was made, or how it was discovered.

Parents are asked to wait to come to campus until further instructions are given.