Stolen vehicle from 2008 found submerged in Newaygo County pond

BIG PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies discovered a vehicle that was stolen more than a decade ago on Thursday, according to the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office says a 2006 Chevrolet Impala was found submerged in the Hardy Dam Pond Thursday night. They say it was clear that it had been there for a long period of time.

We’re told the Newaygo County Dive Team returned the next day to remove the car from the pond with the help of Jerry’s Towing and Recovery.

The sheriff’s office says they learned, upon investigation, that the Impala was stolen in 2008 from Kent County. They say there were no human remains inside.

