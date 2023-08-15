Siren tests for dam failures underway in Newaygo County

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — State troopers advise Newaygo County residents to remain calm as dam failure sirens are tested Tuesday.

The sirens at the Rogers, Hardy and Croton dams are being tested, which is routinely done every August and December, according to Newaygo County Emergency Services (NCES).

Tests consist of a voice message, a siren lasting 30 seconds, and a follow-up voice message.

The county’s notification system is also being tested. Sign up for alerts online or by texting NewaygoES to 888777.

Activate alerts using Apple devices.

NCES adds if the siren sounds during a real emergency, residents living within a mile of the Muskegon River should retreat to higher ground. Follow the established routes and do not leave pets at home.

Follow the National Weather Service for flash flood warnings.

Only call 911 in life-threatening situations.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube