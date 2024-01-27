Sheriff: Man arrested after shots fired at Newaygo Co. home

EVERETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a fight led to shots being fired.

Deputies responded to the 1900 block of S. Walnut Avenue in Everett Twp. just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday after getting a call about shots fired.

Investigators believe several men got into a fight at the home, which led to shots fired.

It’s not yet clear how many of them had or fired guns, and the sheriff’s office didn’t say whether gunfire hit anything or anyone.

Deputies arrested a 35-year-old man from White Cloud for felonious assault.

The man’s name has not been released as he has yet to be arraigned.

