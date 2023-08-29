Watch Now
Sheriff: Former student arrested for bomb threat against Hesperia Community Schools

Posted at 6:29 PM, Aug 29, 2023
HESPERIA, Mich. — The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office says one person was arrested after a bomb threat toward Hesperia Community Schools.

The district and the sheriff’s office were made aware of the threat on Saturday.

That evening, the sheriff’s office and a Michigan State Police K-9 unit searched the school and deemed it to be safe.

Investigators were able to trace the threatening social media post to a 21-year-old former student who lives in Oceana County.

The sheriff’s office got an arrest warrant for the woman Tuesday and took her into custody for false report/threat of terrorism— a 20-year felony.

The woman’s identity has not been released as she has yet to be arraigned.

