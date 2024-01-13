Sheriff: 1 hospitalized, 1 arrested after Newaygo Co. shooting

EVERETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Deputies responded to a shots fired complaint in the 1000 block of S. Walnut Avenue in Everett Township around noon Friday.

There, they found a 30-year-old man from Newaygo on the ground with a gunshot wound in his leg.

Investigators say two men go into a fight at the home right before the shooting.

The victim was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, a 38-year-old man from White Cloud was arrested at the scene. He now faces felonious assault and felony firearms charges but hasn’t been arraigned yet.

