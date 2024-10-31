Newaygo County school districts lift secure mode after threat ruled unsubstantiated

GRANT, Mich. — The secure mode parameters have been dropped at both Grant and Newaygo public schools. The threat that sparked the locking of exterior doors was ruled unsubstantiated, according to Newaygo County Emergency Services.

Buildings at the districts are back in normal operation, and students will be released at the end of the day per normal procedures.

Investigators have not said what the nature of the threat was, nor where it may have been directed.

The two school districts went into secure mode just after noon on Thursday. Roughly an hour later the security measures were lifted.

WXMI A screenshot of a Facebook post by Grant Police Department on October 31, 2024 at 1:59 p.m.

Newaygo Public Schools also shared on social media about its enactment of secure mode, and then the lifting of secure mode roughly an hour later.

All public schools in Newaygo County follow the same three security level policy, according to the county's emergency services. Secure mode is the lowest stage, with exterior doors locked and no outside activities allowed. This mode is used for external situations like criminal activity near the school.

The second stage is called hold, which adds locking interior doors and keeping everyone out of the hallways. The hold stage is used when there is a medical emergency or threat made inside the buildings.

The most serious security level is lockdown. That stage instructs staff and students to follow Run-Hide-Fight procedures to prevent the immediate loss of life during a threat.

For all of these security levels, the Newaygo County Sheriff's Offices says parents and guardians should not come to the schools, call the schools, or try to contact their students. The district and public safety officials say they will share information on a situation as soon as it is available.

