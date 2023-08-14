Recall petitions filed against Grant school board members who voted to close health clinic

GRANT, Mich. — Recall petitions have been submitted against four Grant Public Schools Board of Education members for their votes on a controversial health center.

Richard Vance, Sabrina Veltkamp-Blok, Rachel Gort, and Ken Thorne are subject to the filed recall language, which will be considered at a meeting this week.

In June, the members voted to issue a 90-day termination letter and end its partnership with Family Health Care, who operates a clinic within the district’s middle school. It’s unclear why they decided to do so, but some families have speculated that it’s because of a mural within the health center that features LGBTQ+ imagery and other misinformation about the care given.

That vote is listed as the reason for the members’ recall petitions.

A hearing is set for Tuesday at 9 a.m. to determine whether the conduct alleged is clear and factual.

If the recall language is approved, the Newaygo County Clerk’s Office says organizers would have to gather 1,091 signatures within a 60-day period to get it onto the ballot. Should the required number signatures be gathered within the allotted time period, the recall elections would take place at the next regularly scheduled election in May or November.

Vance, Veltkamp-Blok, Gort, and Thorne have not responded to an email requesting comment from FOX 17.

The board will hold a regularly scheduled meeting Monday at 6 p.m. It’s unclear if members will discuss the recall petitions or the clinic.

This is a developing story. Check back in for updates.

