Grant Public Schools approves resolution to consider negotiations with Family Health Care

GRANT, Mich. — The Grant Public Schools Board of Education approved a resolution on Monday, which allows the district to consider entering into negotiations with Family Health Care, who operates a health center within the district’s middle school.

It was approved unanimously.

According to the resolution, the district’s superintendent and attorney can negotiate with Family Health Care or another health care service provider on a contract that meets the board's standards.

Ken Thorne, the board's vice president, said the district is not making a commitment to keeping the center open, but "starting the conversation."

It’s unclear if the district plans to negotiate with any other providers.

Last month, the board unexpectedly voted to shut the clinic down, upsetting many people in the community. Family Health Care says they recently received a notice that said they need to vacate the center by October 9, 2023.

Members did not say why they decided to do so, but some families have speculated it’s because of a mural within the clinic that features LGBTQ+ imagery and other misinformation about the care given.

According to Family Health Care, it helps 700 students annually. A $275,000 state grant covers the cost of staffing and supplies. A board member says the district pays approximately $5,000 a year for utilities.

At Monday’s meeting, the board also accepted the resignation of former school board president: Neil Geers. According to meeting minutes, he was not at the June 19 meeting which was when the vote to shut down the clinic happened.

Two ad hoc committees have been formed to interview the people who applied for his position. The school board says they have received more than 60 applications.

