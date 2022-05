NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — The public is advised to steer clear of a wildfire in Newaygo County while multiple departments work to suppress the flames.

Newaygo County Emergency Services says the wildfire is presently located between 12th Street and 24th Street on Pine Avenue.

“This is a hazardous situation,” county officials warn. “Avoid the area.”

County officials iterate that open burning is not currently allowed.

