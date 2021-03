GRANT, Mich. — Deputies need help in locating a missing teen in Newaygo County.

Paige Hall, 16, of Grant, has been missing since February 18.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office at 231-689-7303 or 1-800-THELOST (843-5678).

https://twitter.com/mspwestmi/status/1375414766613762060/photo/1