NEWAYGO, Mich. — White Cloud Police Department are searching for a man charged with assault with intent of great bodily harm less than murder and possession of methamphetamine.

The man, Tyler Powers, is a 29-year-old, 6 feet tall, 190 lbs., has hazel eyes, brown hair, and is known to grow facial hair.

Those with information regarding Power’s location are asked to call (231) 689-1696 or Silent Observer at (231) 652-1121 or online.

