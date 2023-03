SHERMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police says someone stole a catalytic converter out of an ambulance in Newaygo County.

Troopers believe the theft happened between February 17 and February 21.

It happened on Shimmel Road in Sherman Township.

Police say the suspects cut the catalytic converter out of a training ambulance and stole it.

If you have any information about this theft, call Michigan State Police’s Marshall Post at 269-558-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP (7867).

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube