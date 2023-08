NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — The Newaygo County Sheriff's Office is seeking the owner of a peacock that's on the run.

On Saturday morning, deputies posted the accompanying pictures along with this plea on the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page:

"If you live in the Grant area and are missing a peacock we would love to reunite you with your bird.

It's near East 120th and South Walnut.

If it's yours, or you know whose it is please contact Sgt. Bailey at (231) 689-5288."