Party with drugs, mushrooms, and stolen gun shut down by police

DAYTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A group of teens holding a large house party this weekend was shut down by police, which found drugs, magic mushrooms, and a stolen gun.

Around 11 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, deputies from the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office and officers from the Fremont Police Department broke up a party at a home in Dayton Township, which sits immediately north and west of Fremont. Officials did not specify where in the township the party was held.

As investigators looked into the party, they said they found an 18-year-old man with several illegal drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine, methylenedioxymethamphetamine (better known as Ecstasy), LSD, and DMT, another psychedelic drug. The man also allegedly had psilocybin mushrooms, commonly known as magic mushrooms or shrooms.

The suspect was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He's expected to be arraigned on Monday.

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Meanwhile, a 17-year-old was arrested after police said he was found with a stolen gun. That teen from Muskegon County is expected to face charges of possession of a stolen firearm, resisting law enforcement, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Up to 20 other teens were attending the party, according to the sheriff's office. They were released to the custody of their parents and guardians.

The investigation into the party remains active, said Undersheriff Chad Palmiter.

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