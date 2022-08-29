Newaygo Sheriff: pursuit ends in fatal crash

WILCOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A person is dead today, after hitting a tree in the course of a police pursuit.

Responding to a report of shots fired, deputies from Newaygo Sheriff's Office went to a residence in Wilcox Township on Monday afternoon.

Deputies said they identified a red Dodge Charger as a suspected vehicle in the shots fired report, and Undersheriff Chad Palmiter found a vehicle that matched the description.

The Charger was heading east on Baseline Road, said police, and Undersheriff Palmiter was able to confirm that it was the suspected vehicle.

Police say that as soon as Undersheriff Palmiter activated his emergency lights and siren, the suspect sped up.

After failing to stop, the suspect careened off the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Police confirm that the suspect died on scene.

The Michigan State Police and the Sixth District Accident Reconstructionist were called in and are investigating.

