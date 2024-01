DAYTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Newaygo County man died Saturday while plowing his driveway.

Deputies were called to W. 24th St and S. Van Wagoner Ave in Dayton around 12:30 p.m.

Family at the scene said they found the 76-year-old pinned under a tractor.

He was pronounced dead at the scene according to Newaygo Deputies.

An investigation is still ongoing.