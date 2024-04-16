Newaygo County flock quarantined for bird flu

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — The state of Michigan has detected another highly contagious strain of bird flu, this time in a Newaygo County flock.

We’re told the strain was located at a commercial poultry facility, which is now under quarantine. It’s the first time the virus was found in Newaygo County.

Risk of the virus spreading remains high during wild birds’ spring migration, according to the Department of Agriculture & Rural Development (MDARD).

This case marks the sixth commercial poultry facility impacted by bird flu this year. The virus was also found in Montcalm, Muskegon, Ionia and Ottawa counties.

Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch was one of the commercial facilities affected. They’re one of the largest egg producers in the country.

Visit the state of Michigan’s website for more information on how to protect birds from bird flu.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube