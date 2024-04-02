Ionia County flock tests positive for bird flu

LANSING, Mich. — An Ionia County flock tested positive for a contagious strain of bird flu.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development (MDARD) says highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was found inside a commercial facility.

It’s the first time the virus was detected in Ionia County since it first appeared in Michigan two years ago, state officials say. The affected facility has since been placed under quarantine.

We’re told it’s crucial for producers to safeguard animals from wild birds during the tail end of migration season.

“As the weather remains cool and wild birds continue their migration, conditions are ideal for the virus to thrive and spread. While these conditions persist, the need to take preventative measures will be high,” says State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland. “Keeping HPAI out of Michigan’s domestic animals remains a team effort, and it must be a top priority for all.”

MDARD says HPAI can spread between flocks and from contact with equipment and clothes worn by animal caretakers.

Residents and animal caretakers are advised to take the following precautions:



Keep birds inside a fully enclosed indoor space.

Wash your hands before and after touching birds and between coops.

Sterilize boots and equipment when traveling between coops.

Don’t share supplies or equipment across coops or with other farmers.

Throw away supplies or equipment that can’t be sterilized.

Provide birds with water from wells or municipal systems.

Secure all bird food so that rodents and wild birds can’t get to them.

Reported suspected cases of HPAI among domestic birds to MDARD at 800-292-3939 (during the day) or 517-373-0440 (after closing). Connect with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources through their app or by calling 517-336-5030.

Visit the state of Michigan’s website for more information.

