Newaygo County deputies receive AI device for search and rescue team

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Newaygo County deputies were gifted AI technology that will assist in search-and-rescue operations.

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) says an area business donated a state-of-the-art sonar device called an AQUAEYE.

We’re told the AQUAEYE can locate human bodies with an underwater scanner, which deputies say also works in low visibility.

NCSO tells us the AQUAEYE has a maximum range of 8,000 square meters and can spot victims in a short amount of time.

"With AQUAEYE, rescuers can identify victims for the first time within seconds of being submerged underwater,” says Sheriff Bob Mendham. “This change in tactics can also have a positive impact on the safety of our dive team. The fewer the dive team members entering the water, the safer our team will be."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube