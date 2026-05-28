Newaygo County Amish-owned grocery store burns to the ground

GARFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Newaygo County grocery store burned to the ground overnight.

Brookside Discount Grocery, located on West 72nd Street between Crosell and Baldwin Avenue, was destroyed in the fire.

The owner said the shop is Amish-owned. He told FOX 17 water had to be transported to the scene via tankers to extinguish the flames.

A neighbor shared video of what the situation looked like as crews battled the fire.

WATCH: Video of grocery store fire

Amish grocery store burns to the ground in Newaygo County

Investigators have not said if a cause of the fire has been determined.

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