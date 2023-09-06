Newaygo Co. Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of K-9 Remi

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday it is mourning the loss of its beloved K-9 “Remi.”

Sheriff Bob Mendham says Remi passed away Wednesday after experiencing a serious medical condition.

Remi started her career with the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office back in 2014.

Newaygo County Sheriff's Office

She was trained in tracking and narcotics.

Sheriff Mendham says K-9 Remi apprehended many suspects, found several missing people and help remove narcotics from the community during her tenure.

She also excelled while visiting schools and attending community events.

“Words cannot express how much she will be missed and her service to Newaygo County will forever be remembered,” Sheriff Mendham said.

He asks community members to keep Deputy Green and his family in their prayers as they lost a partner and loyal family friend.

