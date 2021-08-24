Newaygo Co. prosecutor: MSP acted in self-defense in shooting death of Johnny King

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — No charges will be filed in the officer-involved shooting death of 63-year-old Johnny King, according to Newaygo County Prosecuting Attorney Ellsworth Stay Jr.

In May, State troopers responded to a domestic violence report in Beaver Township when they entered a fifth-wheel trailer, to which King pointed a rifle at responding troopers, the prosecuting attorney’s office explains.

The troopers reportedly fired at King, who perished on scene.

Stay determined that the troopers involved had acted in self-defense.

“Michigan law recognizes that any person may use deadly force to defend themselves or others in certain circumstances,” writes Stay. “If an individual has an honest and reasonable belief that they were in imminent danger of being killed or seriously injured, then an individual is permitted to use as much force as they believe is needed at the time to protect themselves.”

View the full summary of the prosecuting attorney’s legal findings here:

