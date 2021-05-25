Watch
MSP IDs man shot by trooper in Newaygo County over weekend

MSP
Posted at 3:00 PM, May 25, 2021
HESPERIA, Mich. — Michigan State Police investigators released on Tuesday the name of the individual who was shot by a trooper over the weekend.

Johnny Owen King, 63, had been living at the home in Beaver Township that the shooting happened at, according to a news release.

Troopers were investigating a domestic assault and were inside a travel trailer when they asked King to come outside to talk with them.

MSP says King refused and armed himself with what looked like a rifle, at which time he was shot.

The weapon has been examined by the MSP Grand Rapids forensic lab and has been identified as a .177 caliber pneumatic gun.

The investigation continues.

