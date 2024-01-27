Newaygo Co. family pleads for help finding missing horse, offers $1K reward

GRANT, Mich. — A Newaygo County family needs your help finding its missing horse.

Kaleb Morgan, co-owner of Ride Love Buy in Grant, says a tree fell on a fence at his property Sunday, and three of his horses escaped the pasture and went wandering.

Two of them, Doc and Dusty, were found and brought home. But the third, Major, continues to elude his worried owners and those helping search – leaving everyone dumbfounded.

“You know, this is a 20-year-old horse that’s got a lot of character and set in his ways and a super cool guy. So, it was really odd that he was missing, and we knew he could only go a certain number of spots,” Morgan told FOX 17 Friday. “Places that we think, realistically, he can be stuck. We’ve obviously exhausted all efforts and made sure he’s not there.”

Morgan explained that Major, like most horses, wouldn’t abandon his troop. And, more importantly, the things that keep him mounted.

“He wants food, water, shelter. It’s the only three things a horse is interested in. That’s the only thing that they are going to naturally desire to go after,” Morgan explained.

All three – waiting at the barn for Major – but he has yet to return.

Ride Love Buy

Now, Morgan is turning to the community for help. He has posted flyers on social media, has been monitoring nearby trail cams and even filed a report with Michigan State Police.

“Got nothing. I mean, no sightings. Nobody’s seen him. Nobody’s gotten a trail cam picture. Nobody’s gotten absolutely nothing. Goose eggs, so it’s just kind of been a bizarre…trying to wrap our head around this,” he said.

Morgan says they are struggling to understand, but still holding onto the reins of hope.

“Maybe he [wandered] onto some little old lady’s place. Or maybe somebody picked him up because they didn’t, you know, obviously didn’t know us or know the area, and are taking care of him and just hadn’t seen the post yet or doesn’t have social media. But there is zero trace,” Morgan said.

Ride Love Buy

Major is a 20-year-old Bay Gelding, Draft/Cross. He stands 16 hands high, has two white socks and a small star.

Now, they’re offering a $1,000 reward.

If you have seen Major or know where he could be, contact Crystal Wellman at 616-340-0817.

