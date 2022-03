WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — The Newaygo County Sheriff's Office is welcoming a new dog deputy to the team!

The sheriff’s office says they traveled to Vohne Liche Kennels in Indiana with the Grand Rapids Police Department to search for its new team member and found K-9 Si.

Newaygo County Sheriff's Office K-9 Si is the newest member of the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office.

The 2-year-old German Shepard was born in Slovakia on Dec. 10, 2019.

K-9 Si and his handler Deputy Fritzma will begin an 8-week K-9 academy next week.

K-9 Si is expected to transition to active duty by June 1.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube