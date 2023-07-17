New board member chosen by Grant Public Schools

GRANT, Mich. — The Grant Public Schools Board of Education selected a new board member on Monday.

Stephanie Edible was appointed to the vacant seat.

Earlier this month, the board’s former president, Neil Geers, resigned. According to the district, more than 60 people applied for the position.

It’s unclear why Geers put in his resignation, but the board has been criticized in recent weeks after it unexpectedly voted to shut down a health clinic at a meeting in June. Geers was not present at that meeting, though, according to a copy of the minutes.

The board has since passed a resolution that allows the district to consider entering into negotiations with the operator of the clinic or another health care service provider.

READ MORE: Grant families, faculty furious after school board votes to close health center

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube