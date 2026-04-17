MUSKEGON RIVER FLOODING: How a Newaygo County man found help from a neighbor, a nonprofit and a church

BRIDGETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — When the Muskegon River reached the major flood stage on Thursday, around 250 to 300 households in Newaygo County were told to evacuate and seek shelter on higher, drier ground.

Two men found such a place at Inspire Church in Fremont, and I spoke to one of them on Friday.

"Today, I feel like I am lucky to survive," Doug Foster said.

In his 84 years of life, Foster has spent many of them surrounded by water and, at times, surrounded by flooding.

"I'm getting to be a professional at surviving," he said.

For the past 23 years, Foster has lived on Bell Meadow Drive on the Muskegon River in Newaygo County's Bridgetown Township.

His house, he says, is now underwater.

"I got a few personal items I didn't want to lose — of course, there's a lot I didn't want to lose — and did what I could and carried it out," Foster said.

"Then I left," he said.

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Prior to our interview and acquaintance on Friday, I visited Foster's street on Thursday and even spoke to one of his neighbors, Mike Wilson.

Wilson told me that Foster had slept on his couch on Wednesday night.

"It's all neighbors helping neighbors on this road," Wilson said. "We all pitch in."

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Then, it was on Thursday night that Foster found rest at Inspire Church. As all the hotels in the area had been booked up by other evacuees and he had no family within a short drive's distance, the church's open invitation to those in need seemed like a viable alternative.

"Those folks there were the most accommodating group of people I've ever met," he said. "Everyone I've run into has been great. Good people."

On Friday, Foster traveled to a nearby Love INC for a shower.

"Our mission is to help our neighbors that are maybe in a less fortunate place than some of us, said John Davis, the operations and development director for Love INC of Newaygo County.

When the floodwaters in the county begin to fall, Davis says the nonprofit will continue to offer assistance to those in need, particularly through a food pantry (Tues – Thurs: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.; Tuesday Evening: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.).

"Yes, [the flooding] is a big deal right now," Davis said. "But people who evacuated, they're going to eventually have to go back home."

"So we're super happy to be able to serve them after the flood as well, and help them find churches in the community that are willing to do so as well."

Newaygo Neighbors living near Muskegon River evacuate during major flood stage Sam Landstra

Foster told me he has insurance and that he will recover, but it might not be on Bell Meadow Drive.

"This time, I think it's gone," he said. "I don't think the house will recover from this, no matter what I do with it."

On Monday, Foster plans to travel to Midland, where his daughter and son-in-law live, where he will figure out his plan for the future.

"I've gone through all of this. I've survived. I haven't lost my animals," he said. "So, I thank God."

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