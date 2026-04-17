'It's going to get damp': Neighbors living near Muskegon River evacuate during major flood stage

BRIDGETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Muskegon River reached major flood stage on Thursday, prompting evacuations for those living downstream of the Croton Dam.

In Bridgeton Township, people living on Bell Meadow Drive saw the floodwaters further spill into their neighborhood. While some packed their belongings and sought shelter on higher, drier ground, others felt it safe to stay at home.

FOX 17 | Sam Landstra

"It’s going to get damp," Mike Wilson said.

Forty years ago, Wilson's house sat much closer to the riverbank. Now on higher ground, he hopes it can avoid significant water damage.

FOX 17 | Sam Landstra

On Thursday afternoon, I found Wilson and his family packing a few of their belongings into his truck in preparation for a short stay at a hotel. Since Consumers Energy had cut the power on their street for safety reasons, they didn't see much value in waiting out the high waters at home.

"Some are in a lot worse shape than we are," said Wilson, adding one of his neighbors slept on his couch the night before because his own house was "underwater."

FOX 17 | Sam Landstra

Further up the road on Bell Meadow Drive, Steve Renouf told me he did not plan to evacuate the area, but was "concerned" for his neighbors.

They’re talking to the insurance companies and seeing if they’re covered," Renouf said. "Some of them are. Some of them aren’t."

"Just a matter of riding it out and going back in and sweeping out the river silt and going about your day," Wilson said.

According to NOAA, the Muskegon River in Bridgeton Township is expected to crest at 20 feet on Saturday, April 18.

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