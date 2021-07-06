Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichiganNewaygo

Actions

Multiple departments searching for person who went missing in Hess Lake

items.[0].image.alt
file photo
Police in Newaygo County boosting patrols along Muskegon River
Posted at 5:20 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 17:21:15-04

BROOKS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Multiple fire departments, as well as the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office dive team, are searching for a missing person at Hess Lake.

According to the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office, the first 911 call came in at 3:36 p.m., as the caller claimed they saw a person go under the water at Hess Lake in Brooks Township.

Newaygo's dive team, as well as the Newaygo and Grant Fire departments, have responded to the scene and are searching for the person.

The age and gender of the person emergency crews is unclear at this time, according to dispatchers.

This is a developing story. Fox 17 will provide more updates when they become readily available.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time