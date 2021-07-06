Multiple departments searching for person who went missing in Hess Lake

BROOKS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Multiple fire departments, as well as the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office dive team, are searching for a missing person at Hess Lake.

According to the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office, the first 911 call came in at 3:36 p.m., as the caller claimed they saw a person go under the water at Hess Lake in Brooks Township.

Newaygo's dive team, as well as the Newaygo and Grant Fire departments, have responded to the scene and are searching for the person.

The age and gender of the person emergency crews is unclear at this time, according to dispatchers.

This is a developing story. Fox 17 will provide more updates when they become readily available.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube