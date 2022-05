WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — The Newaygo County Emergency Services has issued a notice of a missing person in White Cloud.

The person is described as an 88-year-old Asian female with a history of dementia. She was last seen near E. 16th St. and S. Walnut Avenue, which is near White Cloud.

Police also say she has white hair and was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a blue shirt.

The Michigan State Police askes anyone with information or knowledge of her whereabouts to call 231-689-5288.