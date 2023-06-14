Missing: Woman with dementia, last seen leaving Newaygo

NEWAYGO, Mich. — The Newaygo Police Department needs your help finding a missing woman who has dementia.
74-year-old Kathryn Reid’s daughter reported her missing Wednesday around 4:30 p.m.
Reid and her daughter were visiting River Front Park in Newaygo.
Officers say Reid drove away from the park in a brown 2010 Honda CRV with license plate “DKM 5756.”
It’s not clear which direction she was heading in, but police say Reid lives in Rockford.
Reid was last seen wearing a black sweater with flowers on it, a pink shirt with a collar visible underneath, blue jeans and a black hat.
If you have seen this woman or know where she could be, call the Newaygo Police Department at 231-689-5288 or call the local police department of the area where you find her.