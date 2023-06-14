Missing: Woman with dementia, last seen leaving Newaygo

NEWAYGO, Mich. — The Newaygo Police Department needs your help finding a missing woman who has dementia.

74-year-old Kathryn Reid’s daughter reported her missing Wednesday around 4:30 p.m.

Reid and her daughter were visiting River Front Park in Newaygo.

Officers say Reid drove away from the park in a brown 2010 Honda CRV with license plate “DKM 5756.”

It’s not clear which direction she was heading in, but police say Reid lives in Rockford.

Newaygo Police Department

Reid was last seen wearing a black sweater with flowers on it, a pink shirt with a collar visible underneath, blue jeans and a black hat.

If you have seen this woman or know where she could be, call the Newaygo Police Department at 231-689-5288 or call the local police department of the area where you find her.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube