Missing Newaygo County man found dead in Indiana

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A man who went missing while returning from Florida has been found dead.

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) says 77-year-old Robert Andrew Boyd was last known to be in Fordsville, Kentucky, on March 1 when he went missing.

We’re told Indiana State Police called NCSO Thursday night saying Robert and his motorhome were found on the south side of the state. Robert was reportedly found dead inside.

Authorities do not suspect foul play at this time.

NCSO extends its gratitude to state police in Indiana and Kentucky for their assistance in the case.

