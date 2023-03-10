Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsMichiganNewaygo

Actions

Missing Newaygo County man found dead in Indiana

Missing man Robert Andrew Boyd
Newaygo County Sheriff's Office
Missing man Robert Andrew Boyd
Missing man's RV
Posted at 4:13 PM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 16:13:19-05

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A man who went missing while returning from Florida has been found dead.

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) says 77-year-old Robert Andrew Boyd was last known to be in Fordsville, Kentucky, on March 1 when he went missing.

We’re told Indiana State Police called NCSO Thursday night saying Robert and his motorhome were found on the south side of the state. Robert was reportedly found dead inside.

Authorities do not suspect foul play at this time.

NCSO extends its gratitude to state police in Indiana and Kentucky for their assistance in the case.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather