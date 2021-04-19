Man faces charges for shooting in Newaygo after being extradited from Tennessee

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — According to Michigan State Police Levi Daniel Hubler, 26, has been extradited from Tennessee to Michigan on the following charges: two counts of Assault with Intent to Murder, three counts of Felony Firearms, Firearm – Discharge in or at a Building Causing Serious Impairment, Felon in Possession of a firearm, and Felon in possession of Ammunition.

The original shooting occurred happened March 29, 2021 in Grant Township authorities report.

Hubler is lodged in Newaygo County Jail while his victim is in the hospital in stable condition. This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details become available.