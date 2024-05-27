'It's so important to celebrate our freedom': Memorial Day marked in Newaygo County

BRIDGETON TOWNSHIP, Mich — VFW 4249 spends Memorial Day honoring those who were killed serving our country.

Every year, VFW 4249 coordinates a plane wreath drop into the Muskegon River. Due to visibility issues on Monday, the planes weren't able to make it, but the memorial still went on.

As a crowd gathered on the bridge above the river in Bridgeton Township, ceremonies were held. Veterans and servicemen alike dropped the wreath following a traditional ceremony.

For the spectators, it was just important that they know who died, serving our country. "This is an opportunity to celebrate that and enjoy that freedom. And especially for the kids to learn about that too," explained Marcy Miller.

Following the wreath drop, VFW 4249 paid their respects at local cemeteries. While also returning to their post, to read the names of veterans who passed this year.

