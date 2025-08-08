Hunt 2 Heal holding community open house

BITELY, Mich — Following a life-changing accident, returning to activities like hunting or fishing can seem daunting. A non-profit in West Michigan aims to change that.

Hunt 2 Heal will host an open house for their adaptive hunting lodge in Bitely this Saturday, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. The organization focuses on providing individuals with mobility challenges the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors on their 640 acres of accessible land and barrier-free lodge.

Last fall, we had the chance to witness how Hunt 2 Heal supports hunters and their families in stepping away from everyday life.

Kim Monks and Carson Nyenhuis, representatives for Hunt 2 Heal, emphasize the importance of experiencing the property firsthand.

“Because almost everyone is nervous,” Monks said. “Oh, I've been burned before. I don't know if it's going to have what I need. And so to come and see it in person makes a huge difference. And to get to try out the track chairs and our accessible equipment, and to see what you're going to be experiencing from both... you know, the photos just never show it as well as being in there in person. So a lot of 'Wow's, a lot of odds. You know, people are very happy when they show up because almost everyone is nervous.”

The event is free, but due to limited space, attendees are asked to RSVP for planning purposes by emailing kim@hunt2heal.org or text/call (616) 610-0252.

