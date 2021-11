BIG PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Newaygo County deputies are conducting a possible homicide investigation after a White Cloud woman was found dead in Big Prairie Township Wednesday night.

The 35-year-old deceased victim was found on Fawn Avenue, according to the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told a 65-year-old White Cloud man was taken to the Newaygo County Jail on homicide charges. Deputies say he is scheduled for arraignment on Monday, Nov. 29.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube