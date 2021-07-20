Hesperia man hospitalized after deadly carbon monoxide incident at Faster Horses Festival

WOODSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Hesperia man is still in the hospital after a deadly incident at the Faster Horses Festival over the weekend.

Kurtis Stitt, 20, of Hesperia was taken to the hospital in critical condition with suspected carbon monoxide poisoning. Police believe a nearby generator is to blame.

Dawson Brown, Richie Mays, Jr., and Kole Sova were found dead. Rayfield Johnson, 20, of Jackson was also hospitalized in critical condition.

Family, friends and community members also came together for a vigil on Monday evening in Michigan Center.

Kurtis's family says he's responding to commands, but has a long road of recovery ahead.